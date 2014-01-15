Preview: Mavericks at Clippers

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers have gained some momentum with three-game win streaks over lesser opponents of late. Now, the two teams will provide a more formidable test for one another when they clash in Los Angeles on Wednesday. After dusting a hobbled Orlando squad Monday, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle downplayed just who the opponent is on any given night, telling the Dallas Morning News, “We need wins. They’re not just going to give you the game, so you got to play.”

Prior to the win over the Magic, the Mavericks swept a home-and-home against another also-ran in New Orleans and their last four wins have come against teams not currently in playoff position. The Clippers are coming off a 36-point thrashing over the Lakers - their biggest ever against their fellow Staples Center residents - following wins against Orlando and Boston last week. A win over Dallas would give Los Angeles a perfect four-game homestand and six wins in its last seven games overall.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (23-16): Dallas is seven games over .500 for the first time since April 21, 2012. Forward Dirk Nowitzki prefers the team’s current state to where it was much of last season, saying, “It’s better than seven games under, which last year, definitely happened.” Nowitzki’s average of 21.2 points paces the Mavericks’ offense and is among the league’s top 15, while Monta Ellis’ 20.2 points per game gives Dallas two players in the league’s top 20 in scoring.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (26-13): Like Carlisle, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers is keeping the focus on his team and not the opponent on a nightly basis. “We just are focused on being a better team,” Rivers told the Los Angeles Times. “Our job is to improve each day.” Blake Griffin, who ranks 10th in the NBA, averaging 22.3 points, led the onslaught against the Lakers with 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting and has averaged 31 points his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. The Clippers have won four of the last five meetings with the Mavericks, including a 119-112 decision in Dallas Jan. 3, in which DeAndre Jordan notched a career-high 25 points to go with 18 rebounds.

2. Los Angeles (105.3 points per game) and Dallas (103.1) each rank among the NBA’s top 10 scoring teams.

3. Dallas SG Wayne Ellington returned from missing two games due to illness to score a season-high 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting against Orlando on Monday.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Mavericks 101