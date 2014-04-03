Clippers 112, Suns 108: Blake Griffin and Darren Collison scored 23 points apiece as visiting Los Angeles came from 14 points down in the fourth quarter against Phoenix to clinch its second straight Pacific Division title.

Chris Paul added 20 points and nine assists, his biggest basket being a 32-foot 3-pointer that gave the Clippers the lead for good with just under two minutes remaining. Matt Barnes added 19 points and Jared Dudley contributed 12 off the bench for the Clippers, who moved 1 1/2 games back of the second-place Oklahoma City Thunder with six games left, including one against the visiting Thunder next Wednesday.

Marcus Morris scored 16 points off the bench to lead eight players in double figures for the Suns, who are in a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference with the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks with games against both among their seven remaining contests. Goran Dragic and Gerald Green added 15 points apiece for Phoenix.

Paul’s desperation 3-pointer to beat the shot clock gave the Clippers a 108-106 lead and Griffin followed with an offensive rebound and putback to give Los Angeles its biggest lead of the second half at 110-106. A key stop came when Collison blocked Eric Bledsoe’s drive and the ball went off Bledsoe and out of bounds with 10 seconds left, leading to two clinching free throws by Dudley.

An 8-0 surge gave the Suns an 84-71 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Griffin ended the run with a 21-footer but he couldn’t stop the momentum as the Suns continued to peel away behind P.J. Tucker’s three-point play that stretched the advantage to 91-74 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Griffin returned after missing Monday’s win at the Minnesota Timberwolves with back spasms. … Clippers G Jamal Crawford missed his second straight game with a sore left Achilles’ tendon and backup forward Danny Granger missed his third straight with a hamstring injury … Clippers G J.J. Redick, who has missed the last two months with a bulging disc in his lower back, is expected to return during the team’s upcoming three-game homestand.