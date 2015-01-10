Balanced Clippers take down Mavs

LOS ANGELES -- A hot hand in the third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks’ inability to keep their cool propelled the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Forward Blake Griffin had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Clippers blew past the Mavericks 120-100 at Staples Center.

All five starters reached double figures for the Clippers (25-12), who posted their fifth win in six games.

Guard Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 19 points, forward Matt Barnes added 18, point guard Chris Paul had 17 points and 13 assists, shooting guard J.J. Redick scored 16 points and center DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

That balancing act and some friction with the officiating crew didn’t help Dallas.

“I think we just lost our composure a little bit, got into with the refs and they took control at the break (and) closed the half out pretty well,” said Mavericks point guard Rajon Rondo, who had a technical foul in the second quarter and suffered a setback in his first meeting in a Mavericks uniform with former coach Doc Rivers. Rondo managed just two points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field but had eight assists.

Forward Dirk Nowitzki scored 25 points to pace the Mavericks (26-12), who dropped their second in a row after posting a seven-game winning streak. Guard Monta Ellis added 23 points and six assists.

Nowitzki said Dallas remains a work in progress with the addition of Rondo, who was acquired in a Dec. 18 trade with the Boston Celtics.

“We knew we’re not there yet and I think this game couldn’t have made it more clear that we’ve got some work to do and play together on both ends of the floor,” said Nowitzki, who hit 10 of 19 shots from the field, including 2 of 5 3-pointers.

Griffin said defense keyed the rout, but he said the Clippers’ offense played a larger role.

“Our offense was the biggest difference today,” said Griffin, who connected on 11 of 15 shots from the floor. “Everyone that came on the floor played with pace. We all moved the ball and we all got easy shots.”

An 11-3 surge to end the second quarter boosted Los Angeles to a 56-48 advantage at the break. Redick and Barnes each scored 13 points to lead the Clippers. Ellis had 15 points at intermission.

The Clippers broke the game open in the third quarter. A 14-2 run to open the third quarter produced a 70-52 cushion after a jumper by Griffin with 8:39 left. Griffin scored 10 points in the quarter, connecting on all five of his shots from the field.

“(Griffin has) been phenomenal,” Rivers said. “Even the game before .. I think he had eight assists at halftime, and he is such a weapon. He makes it very difficult to trap. He is so unselfish.”

It didn’t get much better for the Mavericks later in the third quarter. Midway through the quarter, coach Rick Carlisle was ejected after receiving his second technical.

Los Angeles outscored Dallas 32-24 in the third quarter, taking an 88-72 lead into the fourth quarter.

“It is a good win for us,” Paul said. “That is a really good team that we beat today. They have been playing really well. I think it just shows us what we are capable of.”

The Clippers shot 52.3 percent (46 of 88) from the field and the Mavericks made 44.2 percent (38 of 86). Los Angeles finished 13 of 31 (41.9 percent) on 3-pointers. Dallas made 12 of 30 (40 percent) from behind the arc.

NOTES: Referee Joey Crawford left the game in the second quarter with a right knee injury and did not return. That left a two-man crew of Derrick Collins and Leroy Richardson to work the rest of the game. ... Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called the late Roy Tarpley “one of the better players in Mavericks history.” Tarpley, who spent five seasons with Dallas before drug and alcohol abuse derailed his career and resulted in his permanent ban from the NBA in 1995, died Friday in the Dallas area at age 50. A cause of death hasn’t been determined. “Very sad,” said Carlisle, who added that the organization had not had time to decide how to honor Tarpley. “I don’t know what the causes were. News like that is always tragic.” ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the Dallas teams Tarpley played on in the late 1980s, featuring Mark Aguirre and Derek Harper, were “the best team in the NBA” when Tarpley was healthy and sober. ... The Mavericks visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Clippers host the Miami Heat on Sunday.