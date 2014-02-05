Preview: Mavericks at Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks seek their third straight win when they begin a stretch filled with road games at Memphis on Wednesday. Dallas completed a 3-1 homestand with a 124-107 rout of Cleveland on Monday, pulling past the Grizzlies and into eighth place in the Western Conference in the process. Twelve of the next 18 games for the Mavericks will be played away from home, and three of the six home contests in that span come against powers Indiana, Miami and Portland.

Dallas has won the first two meetings this season with Memphis, which had its own winning streak snapped at six with Monday’s 86-77 loss at Oklahoma City. Playing their second straight game without star point guard Mike Conley, the Grizzlies shot 39.5 percent from the floor and hit only 2-of-16 3-pointers. Memphis still owns one of the best road records at 13-8 and has won two games in a row against Southwest Division opponents after opening the season 0-10 versus divisional foes.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (28-21): Dirk Nowitzki has garnered headlines for his recent surge and return to old form, but Dallas is at its best and among the NBA’s best offensive teams when everyone contributes. Lately, a big contribution has been made by veteran reserve guard Devin Harris, who looks to be all the way back after missing the first half of the season following toe surgery. Harris scored 16 points in limited action in the rout of the Cavaliers and is averaging 13 points and 4.6 assists in just 20.4 minutes over his last five games.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (26-21): While Conley is on the mend, Memphis hopes to get fellow guard and defensive stopper Tony Allen back, perhaps as soon as Wednesday. Allen has missed 15 consecutive games with a hand injury, but the team has responded well to his absence by winning 12 of those contests and actually stepping up its defensive prowess without the two-time All-Defensive first-teamer, holding 11 straight opponents under 100 points. Courtney Lee has been the primary fill-in for Allen, doing most of his damage on the other end of the court with an average of 14.1 points on 54.5 percent shooting in 12 starts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks F Shawn Marion has missed two straight games due to a sore shoulder.

2. Grizzlies F Tayshaun Prince has four points on 2-of-15 shooting in 52 minutes this month.

3. Nowitzki is averaging 30.8 points while making all 29 of his free throws in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 95, Grizzlies 94