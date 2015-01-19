Preview: Mavericks at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to have second-leading scorer Mike Conley back when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday afternoon. Conley warmed up before Saturday’s game against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, but a sore right ankle kept the eighth-year point guard out a second straight game. Beno Udrih was more than serviceable as his replacement, making all seven of his field-goal attempts and scoring 17 points in the 102-98 victory, the fourth straight win for Memphis.

Dallas point guard Rajon Rondo has been bothered by a sore Achilles’ tendon that kept him out of a loss in the first of two straight games against the Denver Nuggets last week. He came back in the second game against Denver and scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting, but contributed nine rebounds and eight assists with five turnovers. Dallas had a hard time containing Memphis center Marc Gasol when these teams met Dec. 9 in Memphis, as the 7-1 Spaniard scored 30 points and went to the free throw line a season-high 13 times, making 12.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (28-13): On the same night that Gasol scored 30, the Grizzlies didn’t seem to have an answer for Dallas small forward Chandler Parsons, who also scored 30 with the aid of a season-high six 3-pointers. Parsons is having trouble stringing together 3-pointers lately, as he has made one in each of the last four games and hasn’t made more than two in the last nine. The Mavericks don’t have another good option among their starters as Rondo and Monta Ellis have never been reliable 3-point shooters.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (29-11): Jeff Green has been just as advertised since arriving from the Boston Celtics last week, averaging 16 points in his first three games and the Grizzlies won all three. He got a chance to face the Mavericks earlier this month and scored 18 with the Celtics. Memphis made a similar trade deadline move two years ago, trading away Rudy Gay for Tayshaun Prince and he helped the Grizzlies go 27-10 down the stretch and advance to the Western Conference finals.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have played two home games in 2015.

2. Dallas guard J.J. Barea and Devin Harris are second and third in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio.

3. Memphis G Tony Allen, who has never averaged more than 1.8 assists in his previous 10 seasons, is averaging 2.1.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 89, Mavericks 86