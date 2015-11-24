Preview: Mavericks at Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks began a three-game road trip on Sunday and watched their chance at a seventh consecutive victory slip away in the final seconds. The Mavericks will try to ensure it was only a one-game slip when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Dallas missed three shots in the final 18 seconds of the 117-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but coach Rick Carlisle was quick to put the blame at the other end of the floor. “I thought we were poor on defense the entire game,” Carlisle told reporters. “I mean, you give up 117 points, and we’ve been giving up under 100 on average, that’s just not getting it done. So, I think we lost some of our defensive edge heading into tonight.” A defensive edge seems to be something the Grizzlies have rediscovered of late, but the offense took a step back in Saturday’s 92-82 loss at San Antonio. Memphis averaged 108.3 points during a four-game winning streak before slowing down against the Spurs.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (9-5): Dallas has been pleasantly surprised at the production Zaza Pachulia has been offering out of the starting center spot but was eager to see what a healthy JaVale McGee (leg) could provide as well. The oft-injured 27-year-old, who totaled 28 games played in the previous two seasons, made his Mavericks debut on Sunday and delivered eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and six rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench. “It felt good. It felt real good,” McGee told reporters. “The first stint I was in, I was kind of out of breath. … It was definitely a blessing just being out here, period. And I’m just grateful to be out here.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (7-7): Memphis operated without starting power forward Zach Randolph (knee) the last two games and missed his presence at both ends of the floor. His absence forced coach Dave Joerger to experiment with some different lineups, moving JaMychal Green into the starting unit along with Jeff Green and Tony Allen while Courtney Lee comes off the bench. “We all know the offense and the defensive schemes, so it shouldn’t matter who’s out there,” Lee told reporters after putting up 15 points in 35 minutes off the bench on Saturday. “It all comes down to executing and getting it done.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks PG Deron Williams is 8-of-13 from 3-point range in the last three games.

2. Randolph averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as Memphis took three of four from the Mavericks last season.

3. Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki is 22-of-33 from the field in the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 106, Grizzlies 94