Preview: Mavericks at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies seek their sixth consecutive victory and 10th in 11 games when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The Grizzlies posted a 91-85 win over the New York Knicks on Friday to reach 30 wins in 50 games or less for just the third time in franchise history.

Memphis had a nine-game streak of topping 100 points end as a sluggish offensive effort saw all five starters score 10 or fewer points. “I thought our timing was off after not having played for four days but we did enough to pull out the ‘W,'” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger told reporters. Dallas has lost three consecutive games and was steamrolled 116-90 by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Mavericks trailed 62-26 midway through the contest and the 36-point margin represented the worst halftime deficit in franchise history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (28-25): Dallas scored 12 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second on Friday in what was easily its worst showing of the campaign. “They kicked our (butt),” shooting guard Wesley Matthews told reporters. “That’s probably the most embarrassing game I’ve ever been a part of at any level.” Small forward Chandler Parsons scored just six points on 3-of-9 shooting one day after he publicly questioned whether coach Rick Carlisle has “the same confidence and respect in my abilities that I do.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (30-20): Reserve forward Jeff Green has been exceptional during the five-game winning streak and has led Memphis in scoring in each of the games. Green is averaging 24 points and shooting 60.3 percent from the field during the stretch and had topped 20 points in four straight games before settling for 16 in the victory over the Knicks. “Jeff has obviously given up a boost,” Joerger said after Friday’s win. “He gives us another scoring threat when we go to a bigger lineup.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have won 11 of their past 15 home meetings with the Mavericks, including a 110-96 victory Nov. 24.

2. Matthews has reached double figures just once in the last seven contests and is shooting 30.8 percent during the stretch.

3. Memphis PG Mike Conley has scored in single digits in four of the past six games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Mavericks 93