The Memphis Grizzlies will have their final tune-up before a daunting first-round playoff matchup when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Grizzlies are locked into the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will take on the Southwest Division champion San Antonio Spurs in the opening round.

They aren't exactly racing to the finish line with four losses in their last five games, although there wasn't much incentive in a 103-90 loss to Detroit at home Sunday night. Coach David Fizdale gave his reserves loads of playing time in that one, although he has suggested that he might take a different approach in the finale Wednesday. "I don't even know if we're giving a guy the game off," Fizdale told reporters. "We want to keep them in rhythm and keep the cardio up and still let them get the contact and execution and all the stuff you get with playing a real game." The Mavericks are limping to the end, having dropped five in a row and nine of 10, including a 109-91 loss to Denver in the home finale Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Dallas), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (32-49): Dallas is also resting players, even though they have nothing but tee times on the horizon. Leading scorer Harrison Barnes and guard Wesley Matthews both sat against the Nuggets while the team gave a ceremonial spot on the bench to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Several others are expected to sit out Wednesday, including star forward Dirk Nowitzki, who scored 21 points against Denver.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (43-38): Memphis will be making its seventh consecutive playoff appearances but there are a handful of players who will be going through the process for the first time, which is where the veterans come in. "Just stay in the moment. Pay attention to detail," guard Tony Allen said of his advice to players making their postseason debuts. "I know that it's kind of hard for myself to stand in the huddle and listen but it counts. Like I said, we just have to play hard for 48 minutes and it will be a good scene going to San Antonio and getting a win." The Grizzlies split four meetings with the Spurs this season, dropping an overtime affair at San Antonio earlier this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies G Vince Carter has played 1,346 career games, tied with Kobe Bryant for 13th on the NBA's all-time list.

2. Dallas has recorded at least 20 assists in 15 of its last 16 games.

3. Memphis PG Mike Conley had 28 points and six assists in a 99-90 win against Dallas on March 31.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Mavericks 93