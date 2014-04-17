Grizzlies 106, Mavericks 105 (OT): Mike Conley hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in the extra session to cap a 22-point effort as host Memphis edged Dallas to claim the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Zach Randolph had 27 points and 14 rebounds and Marc Gasol had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Grizzlies won their fifth straight game and will face second-seeded Oklahoma City on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs. Tony Allen added 13 points and seven rebounds and scored on a putback with 31.4 seconds left prior to Conley sinking the decisive free throws.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 30 points and blocked four shots for the Mavericks, who will be the No. 8 seed and face top-seeded San Antonio on Sunday in the first round. Monta Ellis tallied 18 points and his game-winning attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Nowitzki scored nine straight Dallas points early in the fourth to give the Mavericks an 84-78 lead with 8:40 remaining before Memphis recovered and took an 89-88 lead on Mike Miller’s 3-pointer with 3:21 to go. Ellis scored the Mavericks’ final seven points of regulation, including a tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, and Dallas led 105-102 on Nowitzki’s 3-pointer with 46 seconds left in overtime before the Grizzlies rallied.

Nowitzki had 14 first-half points as Dallas led 53-51 at the break. Memphis led by six after a rare 18-footer by Randolph with just over three minutes left in the third quarter and held a 75-73 advantage entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mavericks went 0-4 against San Antonio this season, while Memphis was 1-3 against Oklahoma City. … The Grizzlies won their final 14 home games and Dallas had won six straight road games prior to Wednesday’s loss. … Both teams struggled from 3-point range as Dallas was 8-of-30 and the Grizzlies went 5-of-20.