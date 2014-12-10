Grizzlies 114, Mavericks 105: Marc Gasol scored 30 points as host Memphis stormed past Dallas in the second half.

Mike Conley scored 22 points and Zach Randolph finished with 17 and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who made 25-of-29 free throws and committed a season-low five turnovers. Tony Allen chipped in 13 points, Tayshaun Prince had 11 and Beno Udrih recorded nine of his 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Chandler Parsons hit six 3-pointers en route to a season-high 30 points to pace the Mavericks, who had won four straight on the road. Jameer Nelson registered 18 points and J.J. Barea had 17 in a reserve role as Dallas tied a season high with 18 3-pointers in 40 attempts.

The Mavericks made 7-of-11 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 37-34 lead and got another from Nelson to claim a 62-56 advantage at halftime. Memphis opened the third on a 19-5 run, pulling ahead 75-67 on Conley’s triple midway through the quarter.

Randolph scored the final five points of the stanza as the lead ballooned to 92-79 and Udrih’s 3-pointer early in the fourth made it 95-81. Barea and Parsons helped Dallas pull within 101-99 with less than five minutes left, but Udrih had a layup and Prince a 3 to spark a game-ending 13-6 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mavericks leading scorers G Monta Ellis and F Dirk Nowitzki combined to go 5-for-28 from the floor, missing all nine of their long-range attempts, while C Tyson Chandler was scoreless in 32 minutes. ... Memphis owns the league’s best home record at 10-1. ... Randolph had nine of his 13 boards on the offensive end.