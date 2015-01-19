Mavericks 103, Grizzlies 95: Monta Ellis had 25 points and seven assists as visiting Dallas held off a late push from Memphis.

Dirk Nowitzki added 21 points and six rebounds and Chandler Parsons contributed 15 points for the Mavericks. Tyson Chandler anchored the middle with 10 points and 16 rebounds while Devin Harris led the Dallas reserves with 12 points.

Mike Conley returned after missing the last two games with an ankle injury and finished with 22 points for the Grizzlies, who had their four-game winning streak halted. Marc Gasol added 20 points and eight rebounds and Zach Randolph finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for Memphis, which shot 3-for-22 from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies trailed by 10 late in the third quarter, but Dallas then went 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal, allowing the Grizzlies to tie the score at 84 on a 16-foot jumper by Randolph with 8:33 remaining and eventually moved ahead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes on Conley’s 3-pointer with 4:03 on the clock. The Grizzlies then went silent from the field, missing nine of their last 10 shots and the Mavericks were able to regain separation.

Memphis trailed by seven at the half and pulled within one three times in the third quarter but the Mavericks came back with a 13-4 run the last time to match their biggest lead at 82-72 on a 3-pointer by Ellis with 34 seconds left in the third quarter. Dallas wouldn’t make another field goal until 7:05 remained in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dallas point guard Rajon Rondo picked up two fouls against Conley in the first 2:13, but Harris entered and made his first four shots and scored nine points during the remainder of the quarter. … The Mavericks continued their best mark through 42 games since the 2007-08 season. … Memphis came in 18-6 against the Western Conference while Dallas was 12-9.