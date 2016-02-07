Mavericks bounce back from horrifying loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. Before the Dallas Mavericks could focus on the challenge ahead of them - a Memphis Grizzlies’ team that had won nine of its previous 10 games - they had to sit through an unpleasant rewind: Friday night’s debacle of a loss on national TV to San Antonio in which they scored just 26 points in the first half and trailed by as many as 39.

“It’s safe to say we were embarrassed by our performance, or lack thereof,” point guard Deron Williams (22 points, 11 assists, zero turnovers) said after the Mavericks gutted out a 114-110 overtime victory Saturday night over the Grizzlies at FedExForum.

“It was pretty humbling,” agreed forward Chandler Parsons, who scored a game-high 26 points against Memphis.

Parsons got untracked by hitting 10 of 15 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range after scoring a combined 18 points in his previous two games. He hit two 3s in the overtime and also finished with eight rebounds and four assists as the Mavericks (29-25) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“Brilliant game on both ends, from start to finish,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said of Parsons.

“I‘m as confident as I’ve ever been,” Parsons said. “Teammates are doing a good job of finding me in good places.”

Dallas went up 100-92 with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter after guard Raymond Felton (16 points) drained a 3. Memphis rallied, tying the score 102-102 on a 3-pointer from point guard Mike Conley (16 points and seven assists) with 23.3 seconds to go.

Things stayed in tight in overtime as a hook shot from Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (22 points, six rebounds) cut the Dallas lead to 110-109 with 1:12 to play. But a jump shot from forward Dirk Nowitzki (18 points, seven rebounds) with 16.6 seconds left hiked the lead to 112-109 and a missed layup by Conley with 10.9 seconds left pretty much ended the Grizzlies’ chances.

“A good game, certainly dramatic,” said Memphis coach Dave Joerger. “We looked a little heavy-legged; they looked to have the fresher legs. The second night of a back-to-back, both teams played hard.”

Memphis (30-21) had its five-game winning streak stopped. One of the best teams in the league at forcing turnovers, they only got five from the Mavericks in 53 minutes.

“We’re not the fastest, most athletic team,” Nowitzki said. “So when we turn the ball over, it’s a sure layup.”

The Mavericks were able to overcome being outscored 56-26 on points in the paint and being outrebounded 51-42.

Gasol, searching for an explanation for losing despite those advantages, said: “I don’t know if it was because of the missed free throws or we just couldn’t get enough stops at the end. Every time they wanted a bucket they got a shot.”

Memphis hit 50 percent from floor and went 9 of 23 from 3-point range for 39.1 percent. The Mavericks shot 43.2 percent from the field while going 15 of 38 from long distance for 39.5 percent.

Neither team ever owned a double-digit lead, but both left some points at the foul line. The Grizzlies were 13 of 23 for 56.5 percent and Dallas was 23 of 33 for 69.7 percent.

Grizzlies power forward Zach Randolph posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds and forward Matt Barnes had a double-double off the bench with 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus five assists.

“Dallas is the first team with a winning record we’ve played since January 12,” Joerger said. “So it’s going to get more difficult from here.”

For a night at least, Nowitzki said the Mavericks took to heart how they have to play.

”We’re just not good enough if we don’t defend,“ he said. ”So, we just have to play for each other on the defensive end, fight and scrap, and don’t worry about offense that much.

“I thought that’s what we did tonight.”

NOTES: Going into Saturday’s game, the Grizzlies were 21-0 whenever SF Matt Barnes had a positive plus/minus rating. That changed in the loss to Dallas as he had a plus-3. ... While Memphis F Jeff Green has been making noise with this scoring, averaging 24 points off the bench in his last five games, coach Dave Joerger was most happy about a couple of key rebounds he grabbed in the team’s 91-85 win at New York Friday. “He got those two offensive rebounds and it was just him and four Knicks players. We need those.” Green was held to nine points on 4-of-14 shooting Saturday. ... Mavericks C Zaza Pachulia ranks seventh in the NBA in rebounds with 10.8 per game.