Hawks 112, Mavericks 97

ATLANTA -- Led by point guard Jeff Teague’s season-high 32 points, the Atlanta Hawks ended a three-game losing streak with a 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Teague shot 12-for-15 from the field, posting a season-best total for field goals made, and made a career-high five 3-pointers. Teague added eight assists and five rebounds. He came up two points short of his career best.

Atlanta (28-22) swept the two-game series and beat the Mavericks for the sixth consecutive meeting. The Hawks had lost five of their previous six games overall.

The Hawks also got 16 points from guard Kyle Korver, who sank four 3-pointers; 14 points from guard Dennis Schroder and 10 points from center Al Horford.

Forward Chandler Parsons led Dallas (28-23) with 19 points, and he added 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Forward Dirk Nowitzki was 10-for-11 from the foul line and scored 18 points. Point guard J.J. Barea had 15 points and four assists, and guard Raymond Felton scored 13. Former Hawks center Zaza Pachulia had a game-high 13 rebounds.

Both teams started slowly, each missing its first five shots. Atlanta found the range, particularly Korver, who was 3-for-3 on 3-pointers and helped the Hawks shoot 52.9 percent, grab the momentum and take a 27-15 first-quarter lead. It was the lowest first-quarter total scored by an Atlanta opponent this season.

Dallas never its offense started in the period, shooting 21.1 percent, and it lost guard Deron Williams with a right hip injury with 5:42 remaining. Williams tried to return early in the second quarter but played only a minute before exiting for the remainder of the game. He finished 0-for-5 from the field and failed to score.

Atlanta led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter, the last time at 47-31 with 3:15 left in the half. Dallas responded with an 11-0 run thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Barea and guard Wesley Matthews and cut the lead to five. Teague scored 12 points in the period and Atlanta led 53-46 at halftime.

Teague took over in the third period and scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers. The Hawks withstood a charge by the Mavs, who cut the lead to 55-51. Atlanta reclaimed a double-digit lead when Korver made a 3-pointer with 7:15 left in the period to complete a 13-6 run and make it 68-57. The Hawks led 86-73 after the third quarter.

Dallas never got closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the city would likely pitch in up to $150 million of the cost to renovate Philips Arena. Costs are expected to be $200-300 million for the renovations that were requested by new Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler. The team has played in the arena since 1999, but Ressler threatened to take the team to the suburbs if demands for arena improvements were not met. ... Last year the Hawks were 17-0 during January and led the Eastern Conference. This year they went 6-9 in January and exited the month tied for fifth. ... Atlanta recalled C Edy Tavares from the D-League, and he was activated for the game. Inactives were F Tiago Splitter (right hip) and G Justin Holiday. ... Dallas was without C Salah Mejri, who has an injured right knee, and G Devin Harris, who remained at home with a toe sprain. ... Atlanta next plays on Wednesday at Philadelphia. Dallas returns home to host Miami on Wednesday.