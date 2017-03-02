Hawks open homestand with win over Mavericks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks got their season-long six-game home stretch off to a winning start by running their unbeaten streak against the Dallas Mavericks to nearly four full seasons.

Paul Millsap had 18 points, include a key late basket, to go with 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Hawks won 100-95 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight victory over the Mavericks.

Dennis Schroder scored 17 points and Dwight Howard had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks (34-26) won despite 23 turnovers and letting a lead for most of the game off a red-hot shooting start slip away.

"With a big emotional win up in Boston on Monday, it was kind of a trap game," said Kent Bazemore, who had the clinching steal and dunk in the final seconds. "We've been in this position before when we had a huge win and came in and slipped up. But we stayed the course. ... It was a huge win for us to start this homestand off on the right foot."

Down 81-76 going into the fourth quarter, the Mavericks took their first lead since midway in the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes to make it 90-87 with four minutes remaining.

The Mavericks were up 93-89 after a 3-pointer by Seth Curry, but Millsap gave the Hawks the lead back at 94-93 on a basket with 30.5 seconds remain after a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr. and Eran Ilyasova made two free throws with 11 seconds left. Then, Bazemore, who scored 15 points, pulled off the clinching steal.

Barnes had 25 points and Curry scored 21 for Dallas (24-36). Curry made 5 of 8 3-point attempts and Barnes was 3 of 4 as the Mavericks hit 14 shots from behind the arc.

Dallas, though, couldn't overcome the hole it found itself in despite holding the Hawks to 18 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth.

"You can look at a lot of things down the stretch, but that first half was kind of the story of our season," Barnes said. "We let the game get ahead of us. We did the job defensively in the second half, but after the first half we couldn't make up for it."

The Hawks made 6 of 8 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and shot 71.9 percent overall in building a 63-52 halftime lead.

Ilyasova, who finished with 18 points, made all three of his 3-point attempts and his 11 points backed 13 by Schroder and 12 by Howard, who also had eight first-half rebounds.

Barnes had 15 points at intermission as the Mavericks trailed despite shooting 51.3 percent.

"We've got to make a line in the sand as the leaders," said Barnes. "I lot of that falls on my shoulders. I've got to make sure that guys are ready for the game and we know over (defensive) coverages and be in them so we can hit first."

Despite cooling to 37.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the Hawks shot 56.3 percent overall for the game and were 10 of 21 from behind the 3-point line.

Ilyasova missed just one of his seven shots and was 4 of 4 on 3-pointers. Howard was a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor.

"I'm getting more comfortable here every game," said Ilyasova, who was acquired from Philadelphia before the trade deadline.

The Hawks had six players score in double figures and the Mavericks just four. Dirk Nowitzki had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Yogi Farrell had nine assists to go with his 11 points.

The Mavericks, which lost 97-82 in Dallas on Jan. 7, haven't beaten the Hawks since a 118-109 home victory on Oct. 30, 2013.

NOTES: It was Hawks C Dwight Howard's 39th double-double of the season -- one more than he had with Houston last season. ... C Nerlens Noel, slated to make his first start for the Mavericks, was deprived of that opportunity and fined an undisclosed amount after being 10 minutes late for the team plane to Atlanta on Tuesday. He played 16 minutes and had six points. ... Mavericks G/F Wesley Matthews stayed back in Dallas for diagnostic tests after aggravating his troublesome right hip during Monday's victory over Miami. ... The Mavericks continue to be without G J.J. Barea (calf). ... G Jose Calderon, waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, is a prime candidate to fill the Hawks' open roster spot. ... Atlanta F Mike Dunleavy (ankle) missed his third straight game. ... The Hawks will retire the No. 44 jersey of the late "Pistol" Pete Maravich's during halftime ceremonies on Friday, when they host Cleveland.