Heat look on the Whiteside in 106-82 win

MIAMI -- Center Hassan Whiteside’s mission is clear.

“I‘m just trying to get my All-Star ratings up,” Whiteside said.

Mission accomplished -- at least on Friday night when he had 25 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Miami Heat past the Dallas Mavericks 106-82 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Whiteside, who made 12 of 16 shots from the floor, matched a career high in points and set a season high in rebounds.

“Contrary to belief,” Whiteside said, “I do have an offensive game.”

Indeed, Whiteside already had a double-double at halftime with 18 points and 13 boards.

”Hassan was a force in the paint,“ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”He was so aggressive. He’s a tremendous pick-and-roll threat, particularly with (shooting guard) Dwayne (Wade) at the rim.

“With one foot in the paint, you throw it to (Whiteside), and he will score at a very high level.”

Wade, who came off the bench for just the 10th time in his 13-year career, had 10 points and seven assists. He was slowed by the flu.

“During the walk-through, Dwyane was feeling nauseous and dizzy,” Spoelstra said. “He got an IV and was able to come back.”

Miami (19-13) snapped a two-game losing streak, getting 19 points from reserve wing Gerald Green, 16 from forward Chris Bosh and 15 from point guard Goran Dragic.

Dallas (19-14), which never led, had its four-game win streak broken. The Mavericks were held without a fast-break point and shot just 36.4 percent from the floor.

Mavericks point guard Jose Juan Barea, who averaged 22.3 points in his previous four games, was held in check in his return to his hometown of Miami. Barea scored just six points.

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas’ star forward, was held to 11 points, making just 4 of 14 shots from the floor. Guard Wesley Matthews led Dallas with 14 points.

“They played angrier than us,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said of Miami. “Our shot-making was not there. We lost a little bit of our edge. We’re disappointed.”

The Mavericks got off to a poor start, shooting just 21.7 percent from the field in the first quarter, missing all seven of their 3-point tries. That allowed the Heat to cruise to a 22-10 lead.

Wade entered the game with 7:45 left in the second quarter and Miami up 36-22.

Miami extended its lead to 58-45 at halftime. Wade had five assists in eight minutes as the Heat shot 66.7 percent from the field in the second quarter.

After three quarters, the Heat had stretched their lead to 80-61. Miami shot 57.9 percent from the floor in the third quarter and 55 percent in the fourth.

Whiteside played less than four minutes in the fourth quarter, but by then he had made his mark.

“Our defense wasn’t great against him,” Mavs point guard Deron Williams said. “He was able to get layup after layup. His rebounds hurt us. He made his presence known on both ends.”

Nowitzki said Whiteside was a “factor” in the paint.

“Once you give a guy a few lobs and a few putbacks around the basket, all of a sudden the basket is big,” Nowitzki said of Whiteside. “He (then) started to make some jump shots.”

NOTES: Mavs reserve G Devin Harris left the game in the second quarter because of back spasms. He was scoreless in three minutes. ... This was the first time since Jan. 26, 2014, against the San Antonio Spurs that Heat G Dwyane Wade played but did not start. Replacing Wade as a starter was SG Tyler Johnson (eight points). He got his first start of the season and just the third of his career. ... Heat rookie F Justise Winslow (ankle) missed his third straight game but is close to returning. “Welcome to Miami,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Winslow, “he’s going to spend it in the training room.” ... Mavs PG Deron Williams (left hamstring) did not start but returned to the rotation after missing four straight games. He was again replaced in the starting lineup by PG Jose Juan Barea, who played his high school ball at Miami Christian. ... Heat F Josh McRoberts (knee) has been out since Dec. 9. ... Miami recalled G Josh Richardson and F Jarnell Stokes from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League.