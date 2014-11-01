Preview: Grizzlies at Hornets

After finishing the biggest comeback in franchise history in their opener, Charlotte Hornets hope to carry the momentum into a matchup with the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Hornets rallied from a 24-point deficit for a 108-106 overtime win against visiting Milwaukee on Wednesday and are aiming for their first 2-0 start since 2007. The Grizzlies are 2-0 for the first time in history after rallying past Indiana for a 97-89 road win Friday.

It was a matchup of two of the top defensive teams in the league from a year ago, and it was the Grizzlies’ defense that sparked a 26-2 run to flip the momentum against the Pacers. “It was all defense,” point guard Mike Conley told reporters. “We got the defensive stops we needed and got out in transition and got some easy buckets.” Memphis and Charlotte split two meetings last season, with the home team winning each.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (2-0): Memphis boasts one of the top post duos in the league in Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph, and both big men are off to a great start. The offense goes through the post, but Conley can create for himself and is averaging 16.5 points through two games. The Grizzlies also generate much of their offense from their defense, which is anchored by a pair of dominant defenders in Gasol and Tony Allen.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (1-0): Charlotte’s blueprint for success is similar to Memphis’ in that the Hornets want to play stifling defense and get the ball into the paint. Point guard Kemba Walker had a huge game in the opener with 26 points and veteran Marvin Williams put up 19 points in his Hornets debut. Center Al Jefferson is the centerpiece of the offense, but third-year swingman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 17 points against the Bucks and is a candidate for a breakout season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have forced 41 turnovers through two games.

2. Jefferson has recorded double-doubles in 10 consecutive regular-season games dating to last season.

3. Memphis SG Courtney Lee is not likely to play after leaving Friday’s game with a concussion after taking a knee to the head.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 99, Hornets 97