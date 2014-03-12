Preview: Mavericks at Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are enduring a bumpy stretch and look to rebound from a dreadful outing when they visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Dallas has lost four of its last six games and was routed 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, dropping its lead to one game over the Phoenix Suns for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. A road game at Oklahoma City looms after the contest against the Jazz.

Utah has lost six of its last seven games after suffering a home loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. The Jazz are in a three-way tie for last place in the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. Dallas fell percentage points behind seventh-place Memphis with the dismal effort against Golden State and point guard Jose Calderon wasn’t overly concerned with the team’s placement in the standings. “I don’t think we are in a situation to think about seeding,” Calderon said. “I think right now we’re in a situation where we’ve got to win every game.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (38-27): Dirk Nowitzki is in a two-game funk in which he is averaging just 13 points on 7-of-25 shooting. The All-Star forward had just 12 points against the Warriors but did move into a tie for 12th-place on the all-time scoring list with former Boston standout John Havlicek (26,395). Nowitzki strung together three solid performances prior to the slump – averaging 23.7 points during the stretch – and typically doesn’t have three consecutive subpar outings. Nowitzki is averaging 19 points in two games against Utah this season.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (22-42): Guard Gordon Hayward is averaging 17.7 points and shooting 48 percent from the field in six games this month after being dreadful for most of February. He averaged 12.2 points on 34.1 shooting in 12 games last month and scored in single digits six times. “I’ve been playing all right,” Hayward told reporters. “Playing a little better. It’s still not where I want to be. And we’ve still got to find ways to get wins. Personally, it’s been a little better but the overall goal – we haven’t been as successful as a team.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas has won the last three meetings, including both of this season’s previous matchups.

2. Jazz F Marvin Williams scored 18 points in the loss to the Hawks after failing to reach double digits in nine of the previous 10 games.

3. Mavericks backup PG Devin Harris (Achilles) will likely sit out against the Jazz after departing in the second quarter of the loss to Golden State.

PREDICTION: Jazz 98, Mavericks 96