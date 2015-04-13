Preview: Mavericks at Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks attempt to defeat Utah for the ninth consecutive time when they visit the Jazz on Monday. Dallas is locked into the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference playoff picture and is looking to reach 50 victories for the first time since 2010-11, when the Mavericks won the NBA title.

Utah has won six of its last eight games as it finishes the season strong. The Jazz rested starters Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors and were also without key reserve Trey Burke (back) for Saturday’s 111-105 victory over Portland as forward Trevor Booker emerged to score a career-best 36 points. Dallas registered a 120-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday for its third straight win. The Mavericks are averaging 123.7 points during the winning streak.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (49-31): Veteran small forward Richard Jefferson has been receiving ample playing time with Chandler Parsons (knee) ailing and is producing the way he used to in the prime of his career. The 34-year-old Jefferson scored 17 points against the Lakers and is averaging 20.5 points and has made six 3-pointers over the past two games. Parsons has missed four straight games and isn’t expected to return until the playoffs.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (37-43): Booker’s career-best outing came out of nowhere as he had failed to reach double digits in the first five games of this month, totaling 24 points on 9-of-31 shooting. Against the Trail Blazers, he was 12-of-15 shooting – making all four 3-point attempts – and set the tone with 19 first-quarter points. “This was one of those games where I got it going on early,” Booker told reporters. “I hit my first shot, then I hit my second shot – that’s when it all started. My teammates found me in good positions and we had it rolling.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas is 3-0 against the Jazz this season, winning by an average of 15.3 points.

2. Mavericks PF Amar’e Stoudemire, who rested against Los Angeles, is averaging 12.8 points on 27-of-38 shooting over his last five contests.

3. Utah SG Rodney Hood scored 21 points against Portland and is averaging 20.2 points over the last five games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 100, Mavericks 96