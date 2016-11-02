Preview: Mavericks at Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a disappointing 0-3 start and look to record their first victory when they visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Dallas is hoping to have power forward Dirk Nowitzki back in the lineup after missing back-to-back games due to illness and Achilles’ tendon issues.

Nowitzki scored 22 points in the season-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers before sitting out consecutive losses against the Houston Rockets and professed after Tuesday’s practice that he will play against the Jazz. “It’s good to be back and I look forward to being back in the action,” Nowitzki told reporters. “The guys are already joking in the locker room that I’m only playing once a week for the rest of the year.” Utah played a terrific game Tuesday that included quarters of 38 and 33 points during a 106-91 road victory over the previously unbeaten San Antonio Spurs. The Jazz knocked down 15 3-pointers and point guard George Hill scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and added seven assists against his former team.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (0-3): Tensions are high due to the winless start as Dallas understands digging a hole in the Western Conference can come back to bite a team. “We need a damn win,” shooting guard Wesley Matthews told reporters. “We can’t fall behind. We’ve already slipped enough. We can’t slip anymore. Whatever the hell it takes, that’s what we’ve got to do.” Matthews scored 25 points in Sunday’s loss but is shooting just 29.1 percent from the field and is bothered by foot soreness.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (2-2): Utah’s offense received a big blow Tuesday when backup guard Alec Burks underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle. Burks will be sidelined indefinitely and the absence comes after he played in just 31 games last season due to a broken fibula. The Jazz still are operating without leading scorer Gordon Hayward as the small forward is recovering from a broken finger, so players such as Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson are going to be counted on to carry more of the scoring load.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks have won 10 of the past 12 meetings.

2. Utah F Boris Diaw (leg) sat out Tuesday and it isn’t yet known if he will play against the Mavericks.

3. Dallas G J.J. Barea (knee) is questionable after averaging 16.7 points over the first three games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 109, Mavericks 105