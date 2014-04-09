Mavericks 95, Jazz 83: Dirk Nowitzki scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and moved into 10th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list as Dallas defeated Utah to complete a sweep of a four-game road trip.

Nowitzki raised his career point total to 26,714 and passed Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (26,710) with a fourth-quarter jumper for the Mavericks, who set a franchise record by making 94.1 percent (16-of-17) of their shots in the opening quarter. Monta Ellis added 16 points and Vince Carter scored 13 as the Mavericks moved one game ahead of Phoenix and two ahead of Memphis in the three-team battle for the final two Western Conference playoff spots.

Derrick Favors scored 19 points and Enes Kanter had 15 points and grabbed a season-best 19 rebounds for the Jazz, who have lost 18 of their last 21 games. Richard Jefferson also scored 15 for Utah, which was 4-of-24 from 3-point range.

Ellis missed Dallas’ second field-goal attempt 72 seconds into the game before the Mavericks made their final 15 shots of the quarter for a 39-25 lead. Wayne Ellington made a shot to open the second quarter and make it 16 straight before DeJuan Blair missed a shot 65 seconds into the period and Dallas took a 61-46 lead into the break.

The Mavericks shot 70.3 percent from the field in the first half and still possessed an 81-65 lead entering the final stanza before Utah trimmed its deficit to 92-83 on a three-point play by Favors with 1:59 remaining. Samuel Dalembert scored on the inside with 37 seconds left and Jose Calderon split two free throws as Dallas won its sixth consecutive road game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mavericks finished at 55.6 percent from the field while completing a four-game season sweep of Utah. … Jazz F Marvin Williams was scoreless in eight minutes before leaving with knee pain. … Dallas’ previous record for field-goal percentage in a quarter was 90 percent, stemming from an 18-of-20 effort against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 16, 1991.