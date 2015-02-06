Mavericks 101, Kings 78: Monta Ellis collected 21 points and six assists as visiting Dallas bounced back by crushing Sacramento.

Tyson Chandler added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks, who squandered a 22-point lead in a 128-114 loss at Golden State on Wednesday. Devin Harris scored 15 points and Richard Jefferson had 14 to lead a 41-point effort from the reserves as Dallas played without forward Dirk Nowitzki (rest).

DeMarcus Cousins recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds but was responsible for six of the Kings’ 17 turnovers. Rudy Gay was the only other player to reach double figures with 11 points on 2-of-13 as Sacramento fell for the 10th time in 11 games.

It was tied at 35 with 5:16 left in the half when the Mavericks took control with a 14-0 run. Ellis scored 11 points in the final 2:44 of the half, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that sent Dallas into the break with a 60-43 cushion.

The advantage reached 73-49 on J.J. Barea’s layup just past the midway point of the third quarter and the Mavericks cruised into the final stanza with a 23-point edge. Harris nailed a 3-pointer with 7:03 left to push it to 92-65 as Dallas coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Barea made his third straight start in place of Rajon Rondo (broken nose, orbital fracture) and finished with 15 points and five assists. … The Mavericks swept the three-game season series and have taken six in a row from the Kings. … Sacramento shot 36.7 percent from the floor, including 3-of-21 from beyond the arc.