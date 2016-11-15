Porzingis leads Knicks past Mavs with double-double

NEW YORK -- Kristaps Porzingis posted his first double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds to provide the New York Knicks with a 93-77 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

It was the Knicks' largest margin of victory this season.

Carmelo Anthony also contributed 24 points as the Knicks (4-6) snapped a two-game losing streak and a five-game losing streak to the Mavericks.

Porzingis was third in the league in double-doubles in his rookie season last year with 51.

Justin Holiday ignited the Knicks with 16 points off the bench. He scored 12 in the second half when New York took control of the game.

Dallas forward Dirk Nowitzki warmed up before the game but determined that his sore right Achilles' tendon was not ready for game action. He missed a fourth straight game. Nowitzki is the active leader in points and minutes played.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks (2-7) with 20 points. He's averaging 22.6 points per game, which is nearly 11 points more than last season with Golden State. J.J. Barea added 17 points.

Nowitzki hopes to be back in the lineup on Wednesday when Dallas plays at Boston. Dorian Finney-Smith, a rookie from Florida, started in place of Nowitzki. He scored four points in 20 minutes.

A 3-pointer from Anthony, his third of the night, put the Knicks ahead 82-64 with 5:54 remaining to play. Dallas never got closer than 70-59 with 9:59 left.

New York dominated the third quarter, outscoring Dallas 30-10 for a 66-51 cushion. Dallas converted just five of its 18 shots from the floor.

J.J. Barea hit a short jumper to knot the score at 44 with 9:12 left in the third quarter before the Knicks responded with a 13-3 spree to move ahead 57-47 with 4:28 left. Anthony scored five points in the run as the Knicks went to a smaller lineup.

Holiday started the second half for the Knicks as part of a three-guard set, leaving center Joakim Noah on the bench and allowing Anthony to move to power forward and Porzingis to center. The formula worked as Anthony scored 16 points in the quarter.

A Porzingis jump shot tied it at 33-33 with 3:17 left in the second quarter, but Dallas outscored New York 6-3 to grab a 39-36 edge at the half. Anthony was 1 of 6 from the floor with three of the 10 Knicks turnovers in the half.

Barnes contributed eight points in the first quarter as Dallas shot 44 percent from the field to take a 23-15 lead. New York committed five turnovers in the quarter.

NOTES: Dallas G Deron Williams missed his fourth straight game with a strained left calf. ... Mavericks F Harrison Barnes and G Wesley Matthews rank second and fourth, respectively, in the league in minutes played this season. ... Dallas coach Rick Carlisle played one season for the Knicks in 1987-88. ... Knicks F Carmelo Anthony (2001-02), G Brandon Jennings 2006-08) and Mavericks C A.J Hammons (2010-12) attended the prep school powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. ... Dallas G J.J. Barea is fourth in the league in free-throw percentage. ... The Knicks have used the same starting lineup through their first 10 games.