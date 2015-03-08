Preview: Mavericks at Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks attempt to break out of a funk when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Dallas has lost four of its last five games and Friday’s 104-89 loss to the Golden State Warriors marked the ninth time in 11 games it failed to reach 100 points. The Lakers have lost four straight games, including a 97-90 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in which the bright spot was rookie Jordan Clarkson’s season-best 25 points.

While the Mavericks are currently having struggles to score, points weren’t an issue when they routed Los Angeles 140-106 earlier this season. Dallas needed a late flurry to even reach 89 against Golden State and had a season-low 75 points one night earlier in a 19-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. “It’s a long season and there are going to be difficult periods,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. “We’ve got to keep our energy up, and we’ve got to keep our vibe positive.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Southwest (Dallas) TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (40-24): Dallas is hopeful that small forward Chandler Parsons will return to spruce up the attack after missing the last seven games with an ankle injury. Power forward Dirk Nowitzki is highly disappointed with the club’s recent performance but is reminding his teammates to keep their perspective with 18 regular-season contests remaining. “I’ve been in this league 17 years and even in our great years, even our championship year, it’s not all smiles,” Nowitzki told reporters. “There were some times we went through rough stretches. You’ve just got to stick with it.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-45): Clarkson continues to be the club’s bright spot and he added six assists to his 12-of-18 shooting effort against the Grizzlies while stunning Memphis power forward Zach Randolph. “That young fellow, he’s going to be good,” Randolph told reporters. “I didn’t even know who he was. I’d never heard of him until tonight. He’s a season-round pick? Who’s evaluating this talent?” Clarkson has scored in double digits in eight of the last nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dallas is 2-0 against the Lakers this season and has won the last five meetings.

2. Los Angeles SF Nick Young (knee) has missed the last six games.

3. Mavericks PG Devin Harris (hand) is questionable after missing Friday’s game against the Warriors.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 104, Lakers 101