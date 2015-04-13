Mavericks complete season sweep of Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- The Dallas Mavericks fine-tuned their play for the postseason with a romp over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Center Tyson Chandler recorded 20 points to lead seven Dallas players who scored in double figures, and the Mavericks coasted past the Lakers 120-106 at Staples Center.

Forwards Richard Jefferson and Dirk Nowitzki had 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Mavericks (49-31). Forward Al-Farouq Amini contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Chandler grabbed nine rebounds. Point guard Rajon Rondo finished with 11 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

The Mavericks now have their immediate sights on winning 50 games, something they can accomplish Monday night at Utah against the Jazz or Wednesday at home in their regular-season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“It would be good. It’s always good to win 50 games in a successful season,” said Chandler, who hit nine of 10 shots from the floor. “We want to be playing great basketball going into the playoffs.”

Related Coverage Preview: Mavericks at Lakers

Chandler’s play is one of the reasons the Mavericks are thriving.

“He one of the real big-time difference-makers in this league,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “When he is healthy, there are very few guys that are better at what he does, if any. It’s great to see him moving the way he is right now, and we have to take this good health mojo that we have and try to carry it into Wednesday night when we’re home and finish the season out the right way.”

Dallas, which has the No. 7 seed locked up for the Western Conference playoffs, defeated the Lakers for the seventh consecutive game, including the past three at Staples, and swept the season series for the second year in a row.

Point guard Jordan Clarkson had 26 points and six assists to pace the Lakers (21-59). Center Tarik Black scored 10 points and pulled down a career-high 19 rebounds for Los Angeles, which fell for the sixth time in seven games.

“I don’t think it was that good of a night for me,” Clarkson said. “I had four turnovers. It was tough, but it was a good team we played against. They moved the ball well and they made shots.”

The Mavericks led 62-57 at the break thanks to a 32-20 edge over the Lakers on points in the paint and a 15-2 advantage on fastbreak points. Dallas also outshot Los Angeles 50 percent to 45.5 percent in the first half.

Overall, the Mavericks hit 54.2 percent of their shots to 43.6 percent for the Lakers. Dallas wound up with a 54-38 margin on inside scoring, and it produced 19 fastbreak points to the Lakers’ 11.

An 8-2 run to open the third pushed the margin to 70-59 after a dunk by Chandler less than four minutes into the quarter. Dallas increased the gap to 85-71 after a dunk by Aminu with 3:25 remaining, but the Lakers rallied. An 11-2 run cut the deficit to 87-82 before a layup by guard J.J. Barea gave the Mavericks a seven-point cushion heading into the final period.

Los Angeles never got any closer in the fourth quarter as the Mavericks pulled away.

“Against a very good basketball team, we played some good, hard-nosed basketball,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “We hung in there. They’re a very high-powered offensive team.”

Lakers forward Wesley Johnson scored 16 first-half points on 6-of-9 shooting, making four of five from 3-point range, but he didn’t return after intermission due to a moderate sprain of his left ankle. X-rays were negative.

Dallas forward Chandler Parsons missed his fourth consecutive game because of a right knee injury.

NOTES: Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said PG Rajon Rondo’s postseason experience will be a huge benefit to his club. “I like what he’s done and how he’s adjusted. And I like how our team has adjusted to his abilities,” Carlisle said. ... PG Jeremy Lin is done for the season and could have played his last game in a Lakers uniform. Lin missed the previous three games with a sore left knee, and coach Byron Scott said Sunday that Lin, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, wouldn’t play in the club’s final two contests. ... G Dwight Buycks fractured his right hand in the second half, leaving the Lakers with only two healthy guards. ... The Lakers visit Sacramento on Monday before capping their campaign Wednesday against the Kings at Staples Center.