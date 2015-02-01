Mavericks’ Ellis stifles late Magic rally in win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mavericks guard Monta Ellis certainly knew how to handle a late-game threat by the Orlando Magic.

He ended it quickly.

Ellis had 10 points and two steals in the final four minutes, finished with 25 points and 13 assists, and led the Mavericks to a 108-93 victory over the Magic Saturday night.

“He just did what he’s been doing the entire season, and that’s closing games,” Mavericks center Tyson Chandler said. “He did an excellent job the entire game, finding the right guy. And then he closed it.”

The Mavs (32-17) lost starting point guard Rajon Rondo early with a head injury after teammate Richard Jefferson accidently hit him with his knee.

Rondo was helped off the floor and never returned. Coach Rick Carlisle said he would be evaluated when the team returned to Dallas after the game. Carlisle declined to comment on a possible concussion.

“When there is an update, we’ll let you know. He got hit in the head, and our doctors are going to check him out back home,” Carlisle said. “That’s it.”

Even without Rondo and starting forward Chandler Parsons, who missed the entire game, the Mavs had more than enough to beat the lowly Magic, who lost their eighth consecutive game.

Chandler added 20 points and nine rebounds. Forward Richard Jefferson had 14 points and hit all three of his 3-point shots. Reserve guards Devin Harris and J.J. Barea had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Veteran forward Dirk Nowitzki had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Mavs made 11 of 21 3-point shots. They shot 56.8 percent (42 of 74) from the field. They were playing their fourth game in five nights, but they never looked tired.

“We played our game. We moved the ball. Guys were scrambling on defense,” Carlisle said. “I liked the way we fought there.”

The Magic (15-35) lost their eighth consecutive game and 14th in the last 16. It also was the 12th consecutive game a Magic opponent scored 100 points or more.

The Magic were led by center Nikola Vucevic with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Guard Willie Green, who sparked a fourth-quarter charge, had 15 points. Guard Evan Fournier had 15 points, rookie forward Aaron Gordon had 11 points, and forward Channing Frye, back in a reserve role, had 10 points.

After trailing by as many as 27 points in the third quarter, the Magic rallied late and cut the deficit to five with 5:52 remaining in the fourth quarter Ellis took charge.

“I just took what the defense was giving me,” Ellis said. “I think we did a good job as a team of sharing the ball and hitting open shots, then we closed it out down the stretch like we’re supposed to do.”

Green had scored nine points in the first seven minutes of the final period, helping the Magic cut the deficit to 94-85. A 3-pointer by Frye reduced it to 94-89.

“We just didn’t start the way we wanted to,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Overall, we competed, but a few plays early just compounded and tested our confidence and our ability to play on.”

The Mavericks led comfortably, 66-41, at halftime, riding another hot-shooting start for a Magic opponent. The Mavs made 27 of 42 shots (64.3 percent) before intermission.

The Magic left the court at halftime to a chorus of boos, continuing to fuel the growing speculation that coach Jacque Vaughn could lose his job before the All-Star break.

Magic reserve guard Ben Gordon was ejected midway in the fourth quarter after expressing his displeasure for not getting a foul call on a drive to the basket. He had hit a 3-pointer on the Magic’s previous possession.

NOTES: The Magic were without starting G Victor Oladipo, who was out with a sore right Achilles that he hurt in Thursday’s loss to Milwaukee. He was replaced by G Evan Fournier. “It hurts to shoot jump shots, so that’s a problem,” Oladipo said before the game. “I don’t want to mess around with it.” ... The Magic also benched unproductive F Channing Frye and put F Tobias Harris back in the starting lineup. He played in reserve the previous five games. ... The Mavs were without starting F Chandler Parsons, who missed his second consecutive game with a stomach virus. F Richard Jefferson replaced him. ... Magic coach Jacque Vaughn, at least outwardly, has tried to ignore the growing speculation that he will be fired soon because of the team’s struggles. “As a coach, you have to know that’s part of what you signed up for,” Vaughn said. “That’s it. Deal with the consequences.” ... The Mavericks have won 17 consecutive road games against Eastern Conference opponents, including a 21-point victory in Miami on Friday night.