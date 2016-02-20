Trade pays off quickly for Magic in 110-104 win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- It didn’t take long for the new guys to make an impact with the Orlando Magic.

Guard Brandon Jennings and forward Ersan Ilyasova, veterans obtained in a trade with Detroit two days earlier, gave the Magic an immediate lift off the bench in a 110-104 victory in overtime over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Jennings scored 18 points in 24 minutes. He hit 4 of 9 3-pointers, including two to start the fourth quarter and pull the Magic back into the game.

Ilyasova finished with 16 points and five rebounds before fouling out with 4:45 left in regulation, showing the late-game aggressiveness the Magic had lacked.

“I‘m really looking forward to seeing how this turns out now,” said Magic guard Victor Oladipo, who had 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. “I like what the new guys bring. This was two great additions.”

The Magic sent Tobias Harris to Detroit in the trade.

Center Nikola Vucevic led the Magic (24-29) with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the first game back from the All-Star break for both teams. Forward Aaron Gordon had 11 rebounds and seven points. Reserve center Jason Smith added 11 points.

“I was pretty comfortable out there tonight,” said Jennings, who played four seasons for Magic coach Scott Skiles in Milwaukee earlier in his career. “I didn’t try to do too much, just picked my spots. I was happy to be out there again in crunch time.”

The Mavericks were led by point guard Deron Williams, who had 25 points and seven assists. He hit 5 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Forward Chandler Parsons had 24 points and hit 6 of 7 3-point attempts. Parsons, though, hurt the Mavs by committing two of his four turnovers in overtime.

“That group is not doing a good job finishing games,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “The thing (Parsons) has to do is not turn the ball over down the stretch. The ball has got to move better for us.”

The Mavericks (29-27) set a franchise record with 19 3-point baskets in 41 attempts. They also outrebounded the Magic 63-45 but committed 18 turnovers, which was five more than they average per game.

Mavs center Zaza Pachulia had 11 points and a game-high 19 rebounds. Forward Dirk Nowitzki finished with 11 points. Reserve J.J. Berea had 15 points and was 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Forward Charlie Villanueva added 11 points and made three 3-pointers.

Oladipo scored five consecutive points in overtime to give the Magic a 106-101 lead with 1:05 remaining after Parsons tied the score with 1:59 left. The Mavs never got closer than four points in the final two minutes.

Jennings started and played the entire overtime, adding two points and two assists.

“I thought both (new) guys looked good,” Skiles said. “You saw some things they can do for us. Ersan is active and did a good job on Dirk the whole time. I thought Brandon did a nice job tonight.”

The Mavs led the entire fourth quarter before Magic forward Evan Fournier tied the score at 98 with a driving scoop shot with 12.2 seconds remaining in regulation.

Nowitzki missed a fallaway jumper from 15 feet at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

The Mavs outscored the Magic 30-16 in the third quarter and took a 81-72 lead into the fourth quarter. Parsons hit 4 of 5 3-pointers for 12 points in the third when the Mavs led by as many 14 points.

The Magic jumped ahead quickly, leading by as many as 21 points in first quarter after an 11-0 run. The Mavs tied it at 46 with a flurry of 3-pointers and a 26-10 spurt.

The Magic led 56-51 at halftime.

The Mavs, who missed their first eight shots from the field, hit 9 of 14 3-pointers in the second quarter. Williams totaled 12 points at intermission, including a four-point play and three 3-pointers. Barea had 11 at the break.

Vucevic led all players in the first half with 13 points and six rebounds.

NOTES: The Mavericks already are expressing serious interest in obtaining F David Lee, who was waived by the Boston Celtics earlier Friday. ... Mavs G Devin Harris said he expects to play in the upcoming six-game homestand that starts Sunday despite missing the last 10 games with a left big toe injury. ... The Magic reshaped their team during the All-Star break, trading two of their tri-captains (Channing Frye to Cleveland and Tobias Harris to Detroit), leaving only G Victor Oladipo in town. Both G Brandon Jennings and F Ersan Ilyasova, obtained Wednesday in the trade with Detroit, played as reserves. ... Magic coach Scott Skiles told the team before the game that it will have to win 20 of the final 30 games to reach the playoffs. ... Magic C Dewayne Dedmon was deactivated before the game because he was sick. ... Mavericks F Chandler Parsons had plenty of friends and family at the game. He went to high school in the Orlando area and played his college basketball two hours away at the University of Florida.