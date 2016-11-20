Magic slip past shorthanded Mavericks

ORLANDO -- Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel pulled veteran point guard D.J. Augustin aside in the fourth quarter and told him he was being too unselfish. The coach chided his veteran point guard for passing up shots.

Augustin would provide that last little push to give Orlando (6-7) its second straight win, a 95-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks (2-10) at Amway Center on Saturday.

Augustin scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, making two 3-pointers back-to-back to give the Magic the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter.

"(Vogel) told me to shoot the ball when I'm open and just be aggressive," Augustin said. "He needs me to do that every night. That's what he told me. Having your coach's confidence like that is a great feeling."

Augustin rewarded his coach's confidence with that stellar quarter and some tough shots. He played the final 17:38 of the game as Vogel opted to roll with the hot hand. The veteran point guard rewarded his coach's confidence with such a stellar final frame.

The aggression and energy permeated through as he finished with four of his six assists in the fourth quarter including a dish to Jeff Green in transition that put a final exclamation point on the game and give the Magic that final bit of breathing room.

Evan Fournier's 3-pointer with two minutes to play closed the door as the Magic sent the Mavericks to their fifth straight defeat.

The Magic got 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks from Bismack Biyombo as the team's bench and depth proved vital to upending a shorthanded Mavericks team. Serge Ibaka had 15 points and nine rebounds too for the Magic.

The game remained in the balance thanks to several miscues from the Magic and another poor shooting night.

The Magic, who along with the Mavericks entered the game as the two worst shooting teams in the league, shot 43.6 percent from the floor and an icy 8 for 21 from beyond the arc. Orlando spent much of the entire game searching for offense yet again.

Dallas kept pace in an otherwise ugly game.

Rookie Jonathan Gibson, playing in just his second career game, scored 26 points off the bench, making five of nine 3-pointers. The Mavericks made 13 3-pointers for the game, helping them stay in it.

But Dallas again struggled to shoot overall, hitting on only 33.8 percent of the team's shots.

The Mavericks were unable to turn the Magic's 18 turnovers into much offense. Without injured star Dirk Nowitzki and guards Deron Williams, Devin Harris and J.J. Barea, Dallas has to be just about perfect.

"We play our butts off to get a three-point lead heading into the fourth, just two or three mistakes at the wrong time and the game pops open the other way," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "We just have to keep working on being perfect out there. And it's difficult, but we can always do a little better."

Harrison Barnes scored 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting. Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry added 13 points apiece.

For the Magic, it was another ugly win, something the team has started to become accustomed to. It is a trend that may be difficult to continue when the competition gets tougher.

But the team still got the ultimate prize in the end.

"We're just trying to get the win," Green said. "No matter how we get it, we're just trying to get the win. At the end of the day, it's another one in the win column."

Right now, having won three of their past four games, the Magic are finding ways to gut out wins from whatever source they can find production from.

NOTES: F Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles) and PG Deron Williams (calf) did not travel with the Dallas Mavericks to Orlando. Their availability for Monday's game in San Antonio is uncertain. ... Orlando held its third straight opponent to less than 90 points, tied now for the longest such streak in the NBA this season. It is the Magic's longest streak since November 2013, according to Basketball-Reference. ... F Jeff Green started his fifth game for the Magic on Saturday. He averaged 4.5 points per game and shot 22.2 percent from the floor entering Saturday's game as a starter. But Frank Vogel praised his defense and noted the Magic needed his veteran presence and someone who could operate without the ball to free up others in the starting lineup. Green scored eight points on 4-for-7 shooting Saturday. ... Orlando G Jodie Meeks (foot) returned to practice Friday. A timetable for his return is not set.