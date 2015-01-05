Preview: Mavericks at Nets

The Dallas Mavericks appear to have figured out the right formula with Rajon Rondo in the lineup and are enjoying a five-game winning streak. The Mavericks will try to make it six in a row when they close out a three-game road trip by visiting the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Nets had a three-game winning streak come to an end in Miami on Sunday and are trying to get back to .500.

Dallas began its trip with an emotional 18-point win over Boston behind Rondo’s season-high 29 points and followed it up with a 109-90 triumph over the LeBron James-less Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. “We wanted all the games on this trip, so I think that’s how we approached it — no letdowns,” Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki told reporters. “I think in my career we lost numerous games when the best player of the other team was out, so I think we were all focused.” Brooklyn was trying to sweep a three-game road trip but fell just short in Miami to suffer its second loss in the last eight games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (25-10): Rondo’s addition has only increased the ball movement for the highest-scoring team in the NBA, and Dallas handed out 30 assists in Sunday’s win. “We’ve got a lot of guys that can score,” Monta Ellis told reporters. “So, when we get to moving the ball we put teams in a bind, and I think it’s better for us as a team.” The player who gets the fewest touches on offense – center Tyson Chandler – could be the main factor Monday as the Mavericks prepare for Brooklyn’s resurgent frontcourt.

ABOUT THE NETS (16-17): Brooklyn will try to keep the Mavericks from getting out on the break by pounding the ball inside to Brook Lopez and Mason Plumlee, who are making for a formidable pairing. Plumlee is averaging 14.5 points on 22-of-27 shooting over the last four games while Lopez is putting up 18 points on 31-of-50 in that span. Lopez has been coming off the bench along with Deron Williams, giving the Nets a pair of experienced scorers against the opposition’s second unit.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have taken three straight in the series, including a 107-104 victory the last time the teams met in Brooklyn on March 23.

2. Nowitzki needs 13 points to pass Moses Malone (27,409) for seventh on the all-time list.

3. Brooklyn G Jarrett Jack failed to score more than six points in either of the last two games after hitting double figures in seven straight.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 106, Nets 98