Mavericks 96, Nets 88 (OT): Dirk Nowitzki nailed a 3-pointer in the extra session to pass Moses Malone on the all-time scoring list and help Dallas edge host Brooklyn.

Nowitzki (27,412) finished with 15 points to pass Malone (27,409) for seventh on the all-time scoring list and Monta Ellis scored 19 as the Mavericks wrapped up a 3-0 road trip. Ellis scored on the first two possessions in overtime and Dallas never trailed in the extra session as Rajon Rondo handed out three of his 14 assists in the extra period.

Brook Lopez collected 22 points and 13 rebounds and Jarrett Jack added 20 points and 10 assists for the Nets, who sat Deron Williams and Kevin Garnett on the second night of the back-to-back. Joe Johnson scored 18 points and connected on a pair of 3-pointers as Brooklyn went 3-of-25 from beyond the arc.

Lopez went 9-of-12 from the field for 18 points in the first quarter as the Nets jumped out to a 35-21 lead at the end of the period. Brooklyn totaled 30 points over the next two quarters as the Mavericks chipped away and knotted it at 65 when Nowitzki completed a three-point play at the end of the third.

Dallas bridged the third and fourth with a 13-0 run to take a 75-65 lead with 8:18 left before Brooklyn battled back and knotted it at 80 on Johnson’s second straight 3-pointer with 1:42 to play. Jack nailed a pull-up jumper to give the Nets their first lead of the quarter at 82-80 with 26.6 seconds remaining before Ellis hit two free throws and Johnson missed a chance to win in regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dallas has won its last 15 on the road against Eastern Conference teams. … Brooklyn fell to 3-5 on the second night of back-to-backs. … Rondo went 1-of-13 from the field but added 10 rebounds while Tyson Chandler posted a double-double as well with 14 points and 13 boards.