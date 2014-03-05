Preview: Mavericks at Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when they pay a visit Wednesday night to Denver. Dallas had won four straight and 10 of 12 before suffering back-to-back setbacks against Chicago and San Antonio over the weekend. Dirk Nowitzki scored 22 points but the Mavericks could not get enough stops in the second half in a 112-106 loss to the Spurs, falling to 7-9 on the road against Western Conference opponents.

The Nuggets were an above-.500 team after a two-game sweep of Dallas back in November, but are 11-25 since mid-December and dropped their sixth straight with a 132-128 setback versus Minnesota on Monday. Denver posted a 45-point fourth quarter to stage a remarkable comeback but could not complete it in falling for the 11th time in 12 games overall. Ty Lawson returned from a rib injury to score a season-high 31 points and hand out 11 assists in the loss.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (36-25): The two-game slide comes as Dallas is in a dog fight for the final playoff spot in the West, leaving them with a one-game lead on ninth-place Memphis. In order to stay ahead of the game in the cluttered postseason rush, the Mavericks will need to finish strong against a Nuggets team that erupted late in Monday’s loss. Dallas has been outscored 113-96 in the second half of games during its slide and gives up an average of 51.2 points after intermission, the fifth-highest mark in the NBA.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (25-34): Lawson’s importance to Denver is undeniable, as the club is 22-24 in games in which he has played, but 3-10 without him. Dallas knows that all too well since Lawson averaged 19.5 points and 10 assists in the home-and-home sweep before Thanksgiving, shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. Before erupting for 128 points Monday night, the Nuggets had averaged 93.6 points - nine below their current season average - during Lawson’s nine-game absence with the rib injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks SG Vince Carter is averaging 18.8 points in 26.6 minutes over his last five games.

2. Denver opponents take a league-high 26.9 free throws after Minnesota attempted 64 on Monday.

3. Dallas SG Monta Ellis had a combined 47 points on 55.2 percent shooting in the two November losses to the Nuggets.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 104, Nuggets 100