Preview: Mavericks at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets should certainly have the fresher legs when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off wins against the Sacramento Kings, only Denver’s victory came four days earlier and the Nuggets have been resting up while Dallas played twice, including an overtime game Tuesday night in Sacramento. The Nuggets have won four in a row overall and can match their longest winning streak of the season with a win against Dallas.

The front office for the Nuggets has stayed busy as the club traded Nate Robinson to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in exchange for Jameer Nelson, who will turn 33 next month but averaged 14.7 points just two seasons ago. Nelson should provide good insurance for Ty Lawson, who has remained injury-free this season but missed 20 games last season. Denver is also on the verge of returning center JaVale McGee and forward Danilo Gallinari from injuries.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (27-12): Monta Ellis matched his most efficient shooting performance of last season when Dallas beat the Nuggets in March, shooting 11-for-14 and scoring 26 points. He played 40 minutes Tuesday night against the Kings, so stamina could come into play, though last time he played more than 40 minutes on the front end of a back-to-back situation he came back with 23 points in 36 minutes of a two-point win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 3. The player to watch will is starting center Tyson Chandler, who played 44 minutes Tuesday night and rolled his ankle late in regulation.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (17-20): Arron Afflalo probably wished he had less time between this game and the last as he has been red-hot this month, averaging 23 points in five games. Afflalo is shooting the ball less from deep and getting to the free-throw line more, where he’s shooting 88.5 percent from the stripe this month. J.J. Hickson has seen his role increase after Timofey Mozgov was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, reaching double figures in scoring in a season-high four straight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nelson was drafted 20th overall by the Nuggets in 2004 before he was traded to the Orlando Magic.

2. Denver C Jusuf Nurkic is ranked in the top 10 among rookies in points (6.9), rebounds (5.1) and blocked shots (1.3).

3. These teams are scheduled to play again Friday in Dallas.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 94, Mavericks 91