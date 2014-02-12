Preview: Mavericks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers look to carry their momentum into the All-Star break when they wrap up the figurative first half of the season by hosting Dallas on Wednesday. Indiana is coming off a 119-80 runaway win over Denver on Monday, which boosted the Pacers to 25-2 at home. All-Star Paul George, who will be joined on the Eastern Conference All-Star team by teammate Roy Hibbert and head coach Frank Vogel, was limited to 12 points but had loads of help as Indiana recovered from a shocking loss at Orlando.

The Mavericks are fresh off a 114-89 defeat at Charlotte, which snapped Dallas’ winning streak at five games. Dirk Nowitzki, also an All-Star, limped his way to 16 points after twisting an ankle in the second quarter, and the Mavericks had a rare struggle on the offensive end. Dallas, which is still 14-7 against the East, got only two players into double figures in being held under 100 points for the first time in nine games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Indiana (Indiana)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (31-22): Dallas has lost three straight in the series and could be in trouble again Wednesday unless it can muster the energy — after flying from Charlotte late Tuesday — to battle on the boards with the Pacers. The Mavericks rank as the worst rebounding team in the West while Indiana is the best in that category in the East, posting a rebounding margin of plus-4.8. Dallas often makes up for it with a prolific attack from beyond the arc, but will again be tested by a Pacers unit that limits opponents to just 6.1 3-pointers per game, fewest in the NBA.

ABOUT THE PACERS (40-11): Indiana should be well-rested for this one, as not one player appeared in more than 28 minutes in the win over Denver. David West made the most of his action, continuing his recent surge with 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting in 27 minutes. The veteran is averaging 22.8 points on 65 percent shooting while pulling down 6.8 rebounds over his last four games and shoots 54.2 percent at home, compared to 45.3 percent on the road.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks G Jose Calderon has made 9-of-15 3-pointers over his last three games.

2. George is shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 57.7 percent from 3-point range in five career games against Dallas, both of which represent his best marks against any NBA team.

3. Pacers C Andrew Bynum, signed earlier in the year, is expected to join his teammates at practice after the break.

PREDICTION: Pacers 104, Mavericks 95