Preview: Mavericks at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers continued their slump deep into the first quarter on Monday before breaking out and looking like the team that ripped through the NBA in November. The Pacers will try to string back-to-back wins together when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Indiana dropped four of five and was trailing Toronto 26-5 midway through the first quarter on Monday before ripping off a 22-0 run and going on to a 106-90 victory. ”It’s the NBA, crazy things happen,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “But that was pretty bizarre. The NBA is full of big swings, (but) maybe not to this level.” The Mavericks dropped the first two games of their homestand by a total of six points before salvaging the finale with a 104-94 triumph over the Phoenix Suns. Dallas had six players score in double figures in the win and got a boost off the bench from forward Chandler Parsons, who scored 17 points in a season-high 28 minutes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (14-11): Parsons is not playing back-to-backs following knee surgery and scored in single digits in the first four games he played this month before breaking out against Phoenix. “You know, I said all along that it’s been very frustrating, struggling like this, not being able to move the way I feel I should move and not making shots,” Parsons told reporters. “And I just feel slow. But (Monday), it was good to get back to myself and get in a rhythm. And every shot I took, I felt like I was going to make the next one.” Dallas has the option of working Parsons in slowly due to the resurgence of Raymond Felton, who scored in double figures in five straight games.

ABOUT THE PACERS (14-9): Indiana’s play in December has fluctuated based on the play of guard Monta Ellis, who put up 17.3 points in three December wins and 7.3 in the four losses. Ellis got it done on both ends with 18 points and three steals in Monday’s triumph. “My main focus is trying to be consistent and bring that same play every night. I’m getting the feel, I’m getting my legs underneath me, my body feels a lot better. We’re headed in the right direction with my strength and conditioning. Everything’s starting to come together.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers took both meetings last season, when Ellis was a member of the Mavericks.

2. Dallas C Zaza Pachulia is averaging 13.7 rebounds in the last three games.

3. Indiana G C.J. Miles went 5-of-5 from 3-point range on Monday after hitting 2-of-12 from beyond the arc in the previous two contests.

PREDICTION: Pacers 108, Mavericks 101