Gentry gets tossed as Pelicans top Clippers

NEW ORLEANS -- Sometimes, speed kills.

File this inside the folder labeled "Rarest of NBA Stat Lines."

In a 102-98 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans grabbed 14 fewer rebounds than the Clippers (59-45) but used their breakaway speed to post a 29-2 advantage in fast-break points.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers didn't know what to believe -- the stat sheet or his lying eyes.

"What were the fast-break points -- 29-2?" Rivers asked, shaking his head after the Clippers' fourth straight loss. "It's tough to win a game (like that) both ways. If you only have two points in transition, that's awful. And if you give up 29 points in transition, that's awful as well. We pretty much played at a slow, half-court pace, and that's just not us."

Unfortunately for the Clippers, it actually happened, and they wasted a monster rebounding night by center DeAndre Jordan in falling to 22-12.

Less than 24 hours after Jordan was involved in a scary car wreck on his way to the Clippers' charter flight to New Orleans, he posted a double-double in the first quarter (10 points and 11 rebounds) on his way to a 25-rebound night, two shy of his career record.

The Pelicans, however, constantly pushed the ball up the court at every opportunity. Forward Anthony Davis scored 20 points and rookie guard Buddy Hield added 17, including back-to-back 3-pointers.

"We just got to get out and run," Davis said. "Even when they have big lineups, we've got to get out and run. In the beginning, I was letting (Jordan) get easy paint catches. For anybody, that's an easy dunk or a layup. When we go up against bigger guys, we try to get out and run."

Hield also benefited from three layups on run-outs after the Pelicans gained possession on the other end.

Tyreke Evans, who missed the first two months of the season, also shook loose in his season-high 31 minutes, scoring 12 points, with six coming on slashes into the lane and six coming on two 3-pointers.

"(I was) definitely just getting a rhythm and letting the game come to me," Evans said. "In the second half, I was trying to be more aggressive. My minutes went up tonight. I'm just happy to be out there. I know I had major surgery and was out 11 months, so they want to be cautious."

The Pelicans (13-21) won for fourth time in five games, and they did it without coach Alvin Gentry, who was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in the first half. Assistant Darren Erman took over with 4:06 left in the half and the Pelicans down 45-39.

Asked if he had any thoughts about his first ejection in two seasons with the Pelicans, Gentry said, "I got a lot -- you going to pay the fine? No, I mean, I didn't agree with the call and I voiced that and they objected to it."

The Pelicans trailed 76-68 late in the third quarter, but New Orleans closed the quarter with a 9-0 run and then went on a 21-10 surge in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter to take a 97-87 lead.

New Orleans still led 99-89, but Los Angeles cut the deficit to 101-98 with a 9-2 run that included a 3-pointer by Rivers and a layup by Jamal Crawford with 35.5 seconds left. The Clippers had a chance to tie, but Mo Speights missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key and New Orleans grabbed the rebound.

Austin Rivers led the Clippers with 22 points, and Chris Paul had 21 points and six assists in his first game back from a strained hamstring.

Gentry got sent to the locker room by referee Lauren Holtkamp with 4:06 left in the second quarter for arguing a shooting foul against Hield, who hit Paul across the arms beyond the 3-point arc.

Gentry argued vociferously that Paul was dishing the ball off rather than shooting, but Holtkamp nailed the coach with a technical. When Gentry continued to argue, Holtkamp whistled him for another technical, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Paul made both technical free throws and then hit three more free throws from the original foul to put the Clippers up 45-30. The five-free-throw trip keyed a 16-10 Los Angeles spurt in the final four minutes of the quarter and the Clippers led 56-49 at the half.

NOTES: Clippers PG Chris Paul returned to action after missing the previous three games with a strained hamstring. ... Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick is still battling his sore hamstring and missed his second straight game. Clippers coach Doc Rivers aid Redick might be able to play Friday against Houston. ... New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said he has spoken many times to F Anthony Davis about not getting frustrated by the Pelicans' losing record despite his stellar performances. "It doesn't matter what kind of numbers you put up, if you're not winning, it's not fun. If you could tell him he would have to cut down half his points and half his rebounds but our record would be reversed, he would do it in a New York second. He wants to win, and he's going to do everything he can to help us win."