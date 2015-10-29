FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 30, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Raymond Felton led Dallas with 18 points in the opener Wednesday but he had plenty of help from F Dirk Nowitzki and an array of others.

F Dirk Nowitzki was one of eight Mavericks in double figures with 11 points and he had nine of them in the first three minutes of the third quarter when Dallas broke open the game and hammered the Suns 111-95 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday.

G Deron Williams overcame a scare and returned after suffering a left knee injury in the third quarter Wednesday. He had eight first-quarter points and the Mavericks led by as many as five in the first quarter, despite missing 17 of 26 shots from the field.

