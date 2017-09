F Chandler Parsons played less than 17 minutes and scored three points as he continues his recovery from knee surgery that sidelined him for the first two games.

F Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points to lead the Mavericks, who have lost three of their past four games.

C JaVale McGee, who signed with Dallas as a free agent in August, was listed out as he continues to recover from a stress fracture to his left tibia.