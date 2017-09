G Devin Harris had nine points and four assists off the bench Friday.

F Chandler Parsons was scheduled to play Friday, but will sit out Saturday’s game against his former team, the Houston Rockets.

C ZaZa Pachulia led the Mavericks with 18 points and 15 rebounds against the Lakers.

G Deron Williams had 13 points and seven assists against the Lakers. He combined with C ZaZa Pachulia for 12 of the Mavs’ final 14 points to seal the win.