Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

F/C Dwight Powell has had a strong start to the season. The reserve, in his second NBA season, is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds. “He worked extremely hard over the summer,” said coach Rick Carlisle. “He did a great job in the summer league out in (Las) Vegas. This summer kind of got him started.”

F Zaza Pachulia had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in a loss Tuesday.

F Dirk Nowitzki finished with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, but struggled shooting (5-of-15) in a loss Tuesday.