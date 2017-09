C Zaza Pachulia scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the Mavericks’ loss to the Kings on Monday.

F Dirk Nowitzki scored 13 points Monday in the Mavericks’ loss at Sacramento. Nowitzki became the 13th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 field goals when knocked down a step-back jumper from 12 feet with 2:25 left in the first.

G Deron Williams was averaging 5.6 assists in Dallas’ first 17 games, nearly three below his career average, but he made 48 of 51 free throws (94.1 percent).