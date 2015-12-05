FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Chandler Parsons is permitted to play only 25 minutes a game as he continues to regain full strength after offseason knee surgery. He told ESPN.com that he believes his real season will start in January when he can log more minutes. So far this season, Chandler is averaging career lows across the board of 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.2 minutes.

C ZaZa Pachulia entered Friday’s game, the 20th of the season for Dallas, with 12 double-doubles, which was tied for second in the league. He collected a career-high 21 rebounds on Tuesday night at Portland.

G J.J. Barea missed Friday’s game with a sprained ankle. He could be ready to play when Dallas begins a two game-road trip on Sunday at Washington.

