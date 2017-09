G Wesley Matthews tied his career-high with 36 points and made 10 3-pointers, and the Dallas Mavericks continued their dominance over the Washington Wizards with a 116-104 win Sunday night.

G Devin Harris is day-to-day with bruised ribs suffered during a collision with teammate Justin Anderson.

F Dirk Nowitzki added 19 points for the Mavericks Sunday.

PG J.J Barea sat out his fifth game in a row with a right ankle sprain.