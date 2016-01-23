FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2016 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Chandler Parsons put together a second consecutive strong game, finishing with a game-high 26 points and logging 37 minutes.

C Zaza Pachulia came less than 15,000 votes from nabbing a starting NBA All-Star Game spot on Thursday. Paculia, averaging a double-double of 10.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, has never made an All-Star team.

G Raymond Felton returned the rotation on Friday night after missing one game with a swollen left eye.

F Dirk Nowitzki returned to the starting lineup after missing one game because of swelling in his right knee. He finished with 14 points.

PG Deron Williams had 22 points Friday.

