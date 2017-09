C Salah Mejri, starting for the injured Zaza Pachulia, had 10 points, 11 boards and three blocks but also committed three late turnovers in the Mavericks’ loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

F Chandler Parsons poured in a season-high 31 points against his former team, but Dallas fell to Houston on Sunday.

F Dirk Nowitzki had 19 points Sunday against Houston but was scoreless over four fourth-quarter minutes.