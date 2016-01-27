Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

C Salah Mejri got his second career start in Zaza Pachulia’s spot, scoring nine points and grabbing four rebounds in 23 minutes.

G Devin Harris (left toe sprain) remained sidelined Tuesday.

C Zaza Pachulia (sore right lower leg) remained sidelined Tuesday.

F Dirk Nowitzki’s baseline jumper with 2.1 seconds remaining lifted the Mavericks to a 92-90 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday. “I really didn’t have a great touch there the entire night,” said Nowitzki, who scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, during which he shot 4-for-7. “They didn’t leave me much. When I was open, I didn’t really have a great touch, but down the stretch I had to get going against a tough-playing, hard-playing team. We were able to get some stops.”

G J.J. Barea came off the bench to deliver 18 points in the Mavericks’ road win over the Lakers on Tuesday.