Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

G Devin Harris missed his seventh consecutive game with a toe injury, and there remains no timetable for his return, although he is not expected back before the All-Star break.

C Zaza Pachulia was ejected five minutes into the third quarter for arguing a no-call on a dunk, believing Spurs G Danny Green fouled him. He scored four points in 19 minutes.

G Deron Williams returned to the starting lineup after missing one game with a right hip injury. He had eight points and three assists in Dallas’ loss to San Antonio.