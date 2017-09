F Dirk Nowitzki passed John Havlicek in Wednesday’s game for 12th place on the NBA’s career minutes played list. Nowitzki entered the game with 46,469 minutes, two behind Havlicek.

F David Lee was active Wednesday night for the first since being signed by Dallas on Monday. Lee, an All-Star with Golden State in 2013, fell out of Boston’s rotation and received a contract buyout. He will initially serve as a backup to C Zaza Pachulia and play some at power forward behind F Dirk Nowitzki.