G Wesley Matthews hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points Sunday in the Mavs’ win over the Timberwolves.

SF Chandler Parsons continued his solid play of late with 29 points in less than three quarters of work Sunday against Minnesota. He shot 10-for-15, including 4-for-7 on 3-point attempts. Parsons has scored at least 25 points seven times this season, including two straight games and three times in the past seven games.