Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

C Salah Mejri set a season high with 14 rebounds, and he scored 13 points and blocked six shots Sunday against Portland.

G Wesley Matthews shook off an early turned ankle to score 15 on five 3-pointers Sunday.

SF Chandler Parsons, who was dealing with right hamstring soreness, sat out Sunday’s game against Portland.

PF Dirk Nowitzki etched his name on another list of NBA immortals by scoring 40 against Portland. He joined Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone as the only players in league history to score at least 40 at age 37 or older. Nowitzki has scored at least 20 in eight consecutive games.

PG Deron Williams posted season highs in points (31) and assists (16) for the Mavs in a win over the Blazers on Sunday.