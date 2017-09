F Dirk Nowitzki saw a nine-game streak of scoring at least 20 points end Sunday, when he was held to 14 on just 6-for-15 shooting. Nowitzki had not been held under 20 since the Kings held him to 16 on 7-for-16 in a 104-101 Sacramento victory on March 3. Nowitzki added 16.5 points in four games against the Kings and was held below 20 points in three of them.