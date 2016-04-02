FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
April 3, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Dallas Mavericks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Raymond Felton sat out Friday night with a right groin strain.

PG J.J. Barea continued his late-season surge with 29 points, just three points shy of his career high. Barea had 19 points by halftime as the Mavericks established a 15-point lead. He also proved to be the finisher, scoring 10 fourth-quarter points after Detroit pulled within two. Barea is averaging 24.3 points over the last three games.

PG Deron Williams, who said during the morning shootaround that he has a sports hernia, missed his fifth consecutive game. “I don’t know of a timetable,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “You’re talking about a guy who’s one of our top two players.”

